Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau’s parents reflect after USA Hockey team honors sons at 2026 Olympics

The parents of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matty attended the U.S. men’s hockey gold medal game in Milan-Cortina on Sunday, just months after both sons died in a bike crash.

The Gaudreau family shared how the team honored their sons’ memories during the emotional Olympic win.

Remembering Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau at the Olympics

What we know:

Jane and Guy Gaudreau were at the rink for the U.S. men’s hockey team’s overtime gold medal win at the Winter Olympics.

Jane Gaudreau said, "We were all so happy they won, and I truly believe Johnny and Matty were right there with us at the rink."

Johnny Gaudreau, who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was training hard with his father in the summer of 2024 and hoped to make the Olympic team.

Johnny Gaudreau, who played for the Columbus Blue Jackets, was training hard with his father in the summer of 2024 and hoped to make the Olympic team. "He wanted to be on that team so bad," said Guy Gaudreau, Johnny’s dad.

On August 29, 2024, Johnny, 31, and his brother Matty, 29, were riding their bikes on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey, when they were hit by an alleged drunk driver.

Both died at the hospital.

"He was focused on that. He was in tremendous shape when everything happened," said Guy.

After the U.S. team’s win, players honored Johnny by holding up his number 13 jersey on the ice. "The boys did a phenomenal job including him. It was so genuine you know. You could just tell they all love him so much and Matty as well," said Jane.

The Gaudreau family’s experience at the Olympics

The most emotional moment came when players Dylan Larkin and Zach Werenski brought Johnny’s widow Meredith and their two children, 3-year-old Noa and 2-year-old Johnny Junior, onto the ice for the team photo.

"It was so great to see Noa and Johnny out there with the team and getting the team picture. They just became famous. Their father made them famous from Heaven," said Guy.

"It was just perfect. Everything just aligned. I don't think you could have written a script that well for a book or movie," said Jane.

Jane shared that they initially declined an invitation from USA Hockey to attend the Olympics, but changed her mind after feeling a strong sign from Johnny. "All night, I kept thinking about this, felt this really strong feeling, like a sign, John wanted us to be there," she said.

The Gaudreaus said they are grateful for everyone keeping their sons’ memories alive.

"I'm so glad we didn't miss it. I would never have forgiven myself to be there in that moment with the boys and see what they did," said Jane.

Honoring the Gaudreau brothers’ legacy

The Gaudreaus have started a foundation in memory of Johnny and Matty.

Last year, they held the inaugural Gaudreau Family Run Walk and Family Day, raising more than $550,000 to fund a playground at Archbishop Damiano School in Westville.

The second annual event is scheduled for May 16, with proceeds supporting youth athletics, empowering children and helping animals.