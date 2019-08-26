Police fatally shoot dog after attack on man in North Philly; man critical

article

Police officers fired upon two dogs after a man was attacked in North Philadelphia early Monday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a man heard screaming shortly before 5 a.m. at 6th and Tioga streets.

Police say a 50-year-old man was attacked by two dogs when three officers opened fire. One of the dogs was killed as a result. The other dog's condition is unknown at this time.

FOX 29's Lauren Johnson reports the man had been bit down to his bone on his arms and legs.The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident remains under investigation.