Police: Girlfriend questioned after man dies in stabbing

A man has died after Philadelphia police say he was stabbed in the city's Kingsessing neighborhood.

Police responded to a home on the 1200 block of South 54th Street just after 10 p.m. Thursday.

When officers got to the home, they found the 38-year-old victim lying on the floor, suffering from a stab wound to the neck. The victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's 37-year-old girlfriend was the only person inside the home when police arrived, and investigators say she is a person of interest.