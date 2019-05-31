Police identify pilot of downed plane off coast of Cape May

New Jersey State Police have identified the pilot of the plane that crashed off the coast of Cape May Wednesday.

Lawrence Klimek, 58, of Howell, New Jersey was behind the controls of the Mooney M20J single engine plane, police say.

Kilmek took off from Trenton-Robinsville airport around 8 a.m. and crashed into the ocean at approximately 11:30 a.m.

The plane was found via sonar submerged in 18 feet of water 1,200 feet from the Cape May Lighthouse.

State police are handling the recovery of the pilot's body. A private salvage company will pull the downed aircraft from the sea.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.