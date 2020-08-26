Police investigate quadruple shooting in East Germantown

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in the city’s East Germantown section.

It happened on Chew and Locust streets on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Police say two males, ages 17 and 19, were shot in the legs. Two females, 19 and 22, were also shot in the legs. The gunshot victims were taken to Einstein Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

According to police, six shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon. It is unclear if those wounded were the intended targets.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

