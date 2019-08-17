Police investigating after man fatally shot in Northeast Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating after they say a man in his 20s was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia on Saturday morning.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on the 3600 block of Drumore Road.

The victim suffered a single gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.