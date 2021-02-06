Police investigating double homicide in Logan
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating double homicide that happened early Saturday morning.
Police responded to the 4500 block of Old York Road at 10: 40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old black male in a second floor bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and right arm.
In a rear bedroom on the second floor, police found a 35-year-old black woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back.
Both were pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.
No arrest has been made and no weapons were recovered. An investigation is active.
