Police investigating double homicide in Logan

Police are investigating double homicide that happened early Saturday morning.

Police responded to the 4500 block of Old York Road at 10: 40 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old black male in a second floor bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and right arm.

In a rear bedroom on the second floor, police found a 35-year-old black woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back.

Both were pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m.

No arrest has been made and no weapons were recovered. An investigation is active.

