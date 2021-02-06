Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating double homicide in Logan

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating  double homicide that happened early Saturday morning. 

Police responded to the 4500 block of Old York Road at 10: 40 a.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Upon arrival, police found a 33-year-old black male in a second floor bathroom with multiple gunshot wounds to the head and right arm. 

In a rear bedroom on the second floor, police found a 35-year-old black woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the head and back. 

Both were pronounced dead at 10:45 a.m. 

No arrest has  been made and no weapons were recovered. An investigation is active. 

