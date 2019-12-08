Police investigating sudden death of infant in Southwest Philadelphia

article

Police are investigating following the sudden death of an infant in Southwest Philadelphia on Saturday night.

Medics responded to the 1600 block of South Wilton Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of an unresponsive infant.

The 6-month-old boy was transported to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police said the infant’s death does not appear to be suspicious at this time. Authorities have not disclosed the infant's name.

The investigation is ongoing with the Special Victims Unit.

