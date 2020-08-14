Police: Man, 20, killed in Wynnefield shooting

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Wynnefield.

It happened on the 1800 block of N. George’s Lane around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was shot multiple times in the torso. He was taken to Lankenau Hospital, where he died.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

