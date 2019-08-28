Police: Man, 21, shot and killed in Mantua

article

Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed in Mantua overnight.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. on the 3900 block of Reno Street.

Officers found the victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the head. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later. Police have yet to identify the deceased.

Authorities believe a revolver may have been used, as no shell casings were recovered. Police are searching for a young male, possibly in his late teens, in connection with the case.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.