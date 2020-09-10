Police: Man, 29, stable after he was shot in neck in Kensington
article
KENSINGTON - A man is in stable condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot in the neck in Kensington Thursday afternoon.
The shooting occurred just after 1:20 p.m. on the 200 block of East Indiana Avenue.
Police say the 29-year-old victim was shot once in the neck and taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle.
The victim was listed in stable condition.
Investigators held multiple scenes in connection to the shooting, though no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.
