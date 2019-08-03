Police: Man, 34, shot and killed in West Oak Lane

article

Police are investigating after they say a 34-year-old was shot and killed in West Oak Lane overnight.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers responded to the 6700 block of Limekiln Pike, where they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside a Toyoya Camry.

The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition, but he succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Police have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an onging investigation.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.