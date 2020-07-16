Police: Man, 40, shot and killed on street in Logan

article

Authorities say a 40-year-old man was fatally shot early Thursday morning in Logan.

Officers responded to the 1100 block of West Louden Street just after midnight and found the victim shot once in the hip.

The man, whose identity has not been released by police, was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center. He was pronounced dead shortly after 12:30 a.m.

Police have not reported any arrests.

