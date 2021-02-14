Expand / Collapse search

Police: Man stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA - A man has died after a stabbing incident early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Sylvester Street to reports of a stabbing. 

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man stabbed once in the chest by a known doer. 

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The scene was held, but no arrest has been made nor has any weapons been recovered. 

