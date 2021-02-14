Police: Man stabbed to death inside North Philadelphia home

article

A man has died after a stabbing incident early Sunday morning.

Police responded to the 6700 block of Sylvester Street to reports of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found a 25-year-old man stabbed once in the chest by a known doer.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 4:40 a.m.

The scene was held, but no arrest has been made nor has any weapons been recovered.

