Police: Man, woman found shot to death inside West Oak Lane home

article

Philadelphia police say a man and woman were found shot to death in West Oak Lane.

Police were called to the 6500 block of Lambert Street Monday.

According to police, a 48-year-old woman sustained a gunshot wound to the head. Police say a 29-year-old man was shot multiple times. Both victims were pronounced dead on the scene.

So far, no arrests have been made. A weapon was recovered in the basement, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

Sign up for emails from FOX 29, including our daily Good Day Digest newsletter!