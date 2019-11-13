Police: NJ man wanted for sexually assaulting juvenile

article

New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help locating a man wanted for the alleged aggravated sexual assault of a juvenile.

Martin Casiano-Roque, 36, of Atlantic City, is described as 5-foot-1 with a thin build and black hair. Detectives believe he may have grown his hair out past his shoulders.

Casiano-Roque was last seen three weeks ago in Atlantic City, but is believed to have fled the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the State Police Fugitive Unit Tip line at 1-800-437-7839 or Det. Dan Choe of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office at 609-909-7200. Tips can also be emailed to Det. Sgt. Michael Legatie.