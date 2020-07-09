Police: One critical in Southwest Philadelphia triple shooting

article

Authorities are investigating a triple shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that left a 19-year-old man in critical condition.

Police say the gunfire erupted on the 6000 Reinhard just before 5 p.m.

Responding officers found a 19-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the head and a 31-year-old man shot once in the right arm. Police transported both men to Penn Presbyterian Hospital.

Police say a third shooting victim arrived a UPenn Hospital with a gunshot wound to the stomach. He was transported to Penn Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

Authorities have not reported what sparked the shooting. Police say no arrests have been made.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP