Police search for missing 12-year-old girl from West Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 12-year-old girl from West Philadelphia.

Kaaliyha Killebrew was last seen at her residence on the 200 block N. Alden Street.

Killebrew is described 5-foot-1, with a very small build and has long black braids. She was last seen wearing a blue denim jacket, black glitter tights and red/blue sandals.

Killebrew has gone missing in the past and frequents the area of 63rd and Market Street.

Anyone with any information on Killebrew's whereabouts is asked to please contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or 911.