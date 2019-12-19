Police searching for missing 12-year-old from Center City

article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a 12-year-old girl reported missing from Center City.

Sanai Hill-Miller was last seen at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 1600 block of Christian Street. She is known to frequent the areas between Christian and Federal Streets.

She does not have money or a cell phone on her.

Vazquez is described as 5-foot-5 and 165 pounds.

She was last seen wearing black jeans, an Eagles shirt, black and white Vans sneakers, and carrying a red book bag.

Anyone with any information on Vazquez’s whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.

