The Brief A contractor died after becoming trapped headfirst in a septic access hole at a residence in Upper Hanover Township Thursday evening. Officials say the incident appears accidental, with no suspicious circumstances observed. The Montgomery County Coroner’s office is working to establish the cause and time of death.



A contractor was found dead Thursday evening after becoming stuck headfirst in a septic system access hole at a home in Upper Hanover Township.

What we know:

Pennsylvania State Police say troopers say they were dispatched to the scene at 6:10 p.m. to assist EMS with the rescue.

Emergency responders say the contractor had been hired to repair an issue with the septic system and the man’s wife became concerned when she could not reach him and contacted the homeowner.

Police say the homeowner, after returning from work, found the contractor headfirst down a septic access hole with water up to his ankles. Tools and plumbing supplies were found around the hole.

Responders from the Red Hill Fire Company worked to extricate the contractor from the hole. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office took custody of the victim to determine the time and cause of death.

The hole was described as only just larger than the victim’s body, and evidence indicated the man was actively working on the system at the time of the incident.

What we don't know:

The cause of the incident is under investigation, as are the time and cause of death. Police say there were no suspicious circumstances, and it was believed to be accidental.