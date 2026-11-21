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The Brief PECO is warning customers about imposters threatening to disconnect electric or natural gas service unless immediate payment is made. Utility officials say PECO will never demand payment through prepaid cash cards, cryptocurrency or apps like Cash App, Zelle and Venmo. The company has also added enhanced multi-factor authentication and password protections to its online My Account portal to guard against unauthorized access.



PECO is alerting customers across the Philadelphia region to watch out for scammers posing as utility representatives and threatening to shut off electric or natural gas service unless they get paid right away.

In a notice sent to customers, the utility outlined common red flags and announced new security upgrades designed to protect customer accounts from unauthorized access.

What PECO will never do

What they're saying:

PECO says customers can spot fraudulent calls, texts or messages by remembering that the company will never:

Demand immediate payment without warning: Customers with past-due balances receive multiple notifications before any service interruption occurs.

Require alternative payment methods: PECO will never demand payment using a prepaid cash card, cryptocurrency or mobile payment apps such as Cash App, Zelle or Venmo.

Ask for sensitive personal details: Representatives will not ask for your PECO account number, driver's license number, Social Security number or bank information.

New account security features

Why you should care:

Alongside the scam warning, PECO said it has strengthened security inside its online My Account portal and free mobile app:

Enhanced multi-factor authentication: Customers have stronger identity protections and can receive alerts whenever sensitive account details are changed.

Upgraded password protections: Improved security tools and clearer alerts help customers create and manage stronger passwords.

How to report a suspected scam

What you can do:

PECO urges customers to trust their instincts if a message feels suspicious. Anyone who receives a questionable call or wants to verify their account status can visit PECO.com/Scams or call PECO directly at 800-494-4000.