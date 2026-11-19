The Brief Four people were shot on Thursday evening on West Susquehanna Avenue in North Philadelphia. Three adults in their 40s and 50s and a 17-year-old are being treated at Temple University Hospital. Police say the motive is unknown and the investigation is ongoing.



A quadruple shooting sent four people to the hospital after gunfire broke out on the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue on Thursday evening, according to police. Officers responded to the scene at about 7:41 p.m. and found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

What we know:

Police received a call for a shooting at about 7:41 p.m. on Thursday. When officers arrived on the 800 block of West Susquehanna Avenue, they discovered three adults with gunshot wounds.

Three adults in their 40s and 50s were found at the scene, police said. Two women were listed in stable condition and a man was in critical condition, according to Chief Inspector D.F. Pace.

A fourth victim, a 17-year-old, was also found nearby with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police said they believe the teen is connected to the shooting given the proximity and distance from the original scene. All four victims are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is encouraged to call or text the Philadelphia Police Department’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released a motive for the shooting. It is unknown what led up to the gunfire or the specific connection between the teen and the other victims.