The Brief Olukayode Taiwo, 28, was taken into custody on the run in Newington, Connecticut. Taiwo is accused of a gunpoint abduction and a shooting in Philadelphia. He was arrested at an apartment complex in Connecticut.



A man accused of abducting a woman earlier this month, then firing shots at her days later, was taken into custody in Connecticut.

What we know:

Olukayode Taiwo, 28, was arrested on Thursday while hiding out at an apartment complex in Newington, Connecticut.

Taiwo is accused of abducting a woman at gunpoint on Nov. 2 on the 1500 block of West Seybert Street.

About two weeks later, police allege Taiwo fired shots at the same woman near her home on Rugby Street.

An arrest warrant for Taiwo was announced on Tuesday, and he was brought into custody on Thursday.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not announced charges against Taiwo.

The condition of the victim has not been released.