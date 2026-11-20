The Brief A 20-year-old man was robbed and stabbed on Jackson Street overnight Thursday. Three men in ski masks took the victim's wallet and phone, and fled before police arrived. The victim was taken to Presbyterian Medical Center and placed in stable condition.



Police say a 20-year-old man was stabbed and robbed by a group of men wearing ski masks overnight Thursday in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Investigators say the violent mugging happened just after midnight on the 800 block of Jackson Street.

A 20-year-old man was approached by three men dressed in dark-colored clothing and ski masks. They robbed the man of his phone and wallet before fleeing west on Jackson Street.

Investigators say the victim suffered stab wounds to his right arm and left leg during the incident. He was taken by medics to Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was placed in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared a description or photos of the three possible suspects.