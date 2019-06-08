Police searching for missing endangered 21-year-old

Philadelphia police are searching for a missing 21-year-old woman who has not been seen since Thursday night.

Alexus Glenn was last spotted on the 1500 block of Washington Avenue shortly after 9 p.m.

Police say Glenn has a mental health illness.

Authorities describe Glenn as having a medium build with brown eyes and black hair.

Police say Glenn frequents the 2700 block of North 24th Street.

Anyone with information on Glenn's whereabouts can contact detectives at 215-686-3031.