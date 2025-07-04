Family speaks out when man suffers critical injuries after being hit by car during strike

The Brief A 36-year-old man remains in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while picketing in support of District Council 33 late Thursday night. The man was with his fiancé at the time of the incident and she was also hit. Philadelphia police arrested the suspected driver a short time after the incident.



A father of six, with another child on the way, remains in critical condition after he and his pregnant fiancé were struck by a car in Port Richmond. The couple was participating in a strike when the incident occurred.

What we know:

Tyree Ford, 36, and his pregnant fiancé, Aaliyah Norris, were sitting in chairs on the picket lines on Delaware Avenue when a suspected drunk driver rammed into them. The driver, a 41-year-old, was apprehended a few blocks away from the sanitation yard. However, authorities have not confirmed whether the act was intentional or accidental.

What they're saying:

Greg Boulware, President of District Council 33, expressed concern over Ford's future, stating, "God willing he’s able to recover he may never get the opportunity to work again because of the severity of his injuries." He emphasized the tragic nature of the incident, saying, "We’re out there to fight to stand up for our quality for our fair wage, for our membership. And those men and women are out there just to do their part and have something tragically happen like that senselessly - it’s umm it’s terrible."

Crystal Purnell-Bolden, Ford's sister, shared her distress, saying, "My brother is fighting for his life. He is fighting for his life and it’s just not fair. It could be anybody. It’s just not fair." She described the scene as "…like a horror movie" and expressed disappointment in the ongoing strike, urging for a resolution.

Jim Mcasey, a supporter of the union, highlighted the growing sanitation issues, stating, "They are growing and growing and they’re hot and disgusting and there’s rats and I’m reminded of how important it is and what they do every day, so I thank them."

What's next:

The victim’s family is relieved that an arrest was made but remains concerned about the potential for more tragic accidents as the strike continues. Jesus Purnell, Ford's brother, called for a resolution, saying, "People are acting out, so we need to come up with a contract and get these people back to work and get our city cleaned up."

Officials said the driver, identified as 41-year-old Damon Robinson, has been charged with Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Assault, and related offenses.

Damon Robinson (Courtesy: PPD)

Local perspective:

The strike has led to trash piling up around the city, causing health concerns and increasing public support for the workers. The community is urged to show support for Ford, with Purnell stating, "Show support for my brother - he’s your brother too."

Aaliyah Norris, who was also hit, was treated and released with minor injuries but is understandably too upset to speak at this time.