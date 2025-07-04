District Council 33 workers struck by vehicle while sitting outside Philly sanitation yard: police

The Brief Two sanitation workers were struck by a vehicle while on strike outside a Philadelphia trash site. One of the victims, a 36-year-old man, suffered serious head injuries and was placed in critical condition. Police say the driver was arrested a short time later and several open alcohol containers were found inside the car.



Two sanitation workers who were on strike outside a Philadelphia trash site Thursday night were struck by a suspected drunk driver.

Police said the vehicle hopped the curb and struck a 36-year-old man and 30-year-old woman who were sitting in chairs.

The driver was arrested a short time later and police say several bottles of alcohol were found inside the hit-and-run car.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3900 block of Delaware Avenue just before midnight for reports of a hit-and-run crash.

Police found two people, a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, suffering from various injuries and medics brought them to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital.

The man was placed in critical condition with severe injuries to his head, face, torso and arms, according to police. The female victim was treated for minor injuries.

Investigators say the 40-year-old driver was heading north on Delaware Avenue, jumped the curb for an unknown reason, and plowed into the two victims.

The driver continued to drive on the sidewalk, then made a u-turn south on Delaware Avenue and was stopped by police near the 3000 block of Castor Avenue.

The driver and a male passenger were taken into custody. Chief Inspector Scott Small said officers found opened and unopened containers of alcohol inside the car.

"Not only was he arrested for hit-and-run, but also for suspicion of driving under the influence," Small said.

What we don't know:

Police do not know why the vehicle suddenly jumped the curb and hit the District Council 33 workers.