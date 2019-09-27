Police: Suspect assaulted, robbed 71-year-old Hunting Park employee

Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly assaulted and robbed a 71-year-old Hunting Park employee Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, the incident happened shortly before 3 p.m. inside a building located on 1000 West Hunting Park Avenue.

Video released by authorities appears to show the suspect approach the victim and punch him several times in the face. Police say the suspect took the victim's phone, which is valued at $200.

The victim reportedly suffered minor injuries including a contusion on his right eye.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call investigators at 215-686-8477.