Police: Suspect in custody after barricade incident in Nicetown

Authorities say a suspect is in custody following a barricade incident at a home in Nicetown on Saturday afternoon.

Police responded to a home on the 1600 block of Cayuga Street around 3:30 p.m.

According to officers, a man believed to be between 40 and 50 years old pointed a shotgun out a window and threatened three neighbors. Police say the man backed away from the window and was seen in the rear of the home.

Police reportedly placed the suspect in custody without incident around 5 p.m.

No word on what caused the brief barricade situation.

