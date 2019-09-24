Police: Suspect sought after shooting man, crashing stolen car in Ogontz

article

Police are investigating after a shooting in Ogontz Monday night left a 21-year-old man injured.

The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. on the 5800 block of Old York Road.

Police said the victim was shot in the calf while standing on the highway. He was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.

The suspect or suspects reportedly fled in a stolen 2005 silver Chevy Malibu that crashed on the 1500 block of Widener Place. They then fled by foot, according to police.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.