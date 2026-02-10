When are Delaware income taxes due in 2026? Filing deadlines, refund timeline

article

The Brief Delaware personal income tax returns for the 2026 season are due April 30, 2026, later than the federal deadline. Tax season opened Jan. 26 and refunds begin Feb. 16, but processing can take longer for some returns. Extensions to file run until Oct. 15, 2026, but taxes owed must still be paid by April 30.



Delaware taxpayers should note a later tax deadline than many states and plan for refund timing that can vary based on review and filing method.

What we know:

Delaware’s Division of Revenue opened the 2026 tax season on Jan. 26, 2026, and began processing 2025 individual income tax returns. The state sets its personal income tax filing and payment deadline for April 30, 2026, a week and a half after the federal deadline most taxpayers follow.

Federal tax deadline

Most taxpayers must file their federal income tax return by April 15, 2026, and many states align with that date — but Delaware uses a later deadline for state filings.

Delaware tax deadline

In Delaware, individual income tax returns and any tax owed are due April 30, 2026, for the 2025 tax year. This applies to residents and nonresidents who meet the filing requirements; if April 30 falls on a weekend or legal holiday, the deadline may shift to the next business day without penalty.

Filing extensions in Delaware

Taxpayers who cannot file their return by April 30 may request an extension to file — typically moving the deadline to Oct. 15, 2026 — by submitting the proper extension request by the original due date.

It’s important to note that an extension applies only to filing, not to paying any tax owed; payments must still be made by April 30 to avoid penalties and interest.

How to file

Delaware allows taxpayers to file their personal income tax return online through the Delaware Taxpayer Portal at tax.delaware.gov, where they can also pay, check refund status and submit extensions.

Electronic filing typically moves the process along faster and helps minimize errors and refund delays. Paper forms and instructions are also available through the Division of Revenue’s site.

When will I get my Delaware tax refund?

Delaware begins issuing refunds around Feb. 16, 2026, but actual timing varies widely.

The Division of Revenue notes that fraud prevention and identity verification procedures can delay refunds, especially for paper filings or returns that require extra review.

Taxpayers can check their refund status through the online portal once the return has been filed.

Estimated payments and next steps

Individual taxpayers who expect to owe significant state tax may be required to make quarterly estimated tax payments throughout the year — typically due April 30, June 30, Sept. 30 and Jan. 31 of the following year (based on standard estimated payment schedules).