New Jersey woman charged with stun gun assault on adult with autism in her care

A 62-year-old woman faces several charges, including aggravated assault, after officials say she allegedly stabbed an adult with autism with a stun gun.

What we know:

According to documents, on Tuesday, February 3, an adult who has been diagnosed with autism, told individuals at school that they were harmed at home.

Officials say the victim had marks on their shoulder and told police they were stabbed with a "stab gun" while attempting to leave home on Friday, January 30.

A search warrant was obtained and executed at the suspect's home where a blue stun gun was found.

On February 5, police arrested and charged 62-year-old Yolanda F. Johnson, of Clayton, with third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree endangering a person with a developmental disability, and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Johnson was released on a summons.

What's next:

The maximum term of incarceration is five years in state prison for each charge.



"No one in our community should be subjected to physical abuse, especially individuals who are particularly vulnerable," Gloucester County Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns said. "Our office remains committed to ensuring these cases are handled with care, seriousness, and accountability."