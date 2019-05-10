Police: Suspect sought in Nicetown shooting

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect who allegedly opened fire on a car in Nicetown Monday night.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the 4200 block of North 16th Street.

Video surveillance released by police shows the suspect leaning out the passenger's side window of a white Ford Taurus and firing several shots at a white vehicle in front of them.

Police say no victims have been identified after a check of area hospitals.

During a preliminary investigation, officials found at least 12 shots fired from a 9 mm handgun.

No arrests have been made at this time, as detectives continue to investigate.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact authorities at 215-686-8477.