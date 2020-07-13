Police: Woman, 37, fatally struck by SEPTA bus while crossing West Philadelphia street
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - One woman has died as a result of being struck by a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia Monday morning.
According to officials, a 37-year-old woman was preparing to cross 56th Street at Vine Street just after 10:30 Monday morning.
As she began to make her way across the street, she was reportedly struck by a SEPTA bus traveling north on 56th Street.
Authorities say the woman was pronounced dead at the location after responding emergency crews arrived.
An investigation is ongoing.
