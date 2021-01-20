Police: Woman, 52, dies after being found shot inside SUV in Fox Chase

article

Philadelphia police are investigating after a woman was shot multiple times in the city's Fox Chase neighborhood.

It happened on the 900 block of Hartel Street around 6:45 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 52-year-old woman was shot four times while she was in a Nissan SUV.

Police say the woman is at Aria Health -Torresdale where she died.

This was not a random attack, police said.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

