Police: Woman walking on highway in Gloucester County struck, killed by vehicles

article

Authorities say a 26-year-old woman was fatally struck by several vehicles as she was walking down the highway early Friday morning in Gloucester County.

According to police, a Toyota Corolla was driving on Route 55 in Franklin Township around 2:30 a.m. when the vehicle struck a woman who was walking in the left lane. The victim, later identified as Ines Hernandez, was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Corolla, a 23-year-old Vineland, N.J. man, reportedly stayed on scene and was not injured.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined that Hernandez was struck by several vehicles that did not stop. Investigators are seeking information on the additional vehicles whereabouts.

Anyone with information on this accident can contact the Bellmawr Detective Bureau at 856-933-0662.