Police: Would-be robber claims he needs money for daughter’s transplant surgery

Philadelphia police say they are searching for a would-be robber who said he needed money for his daughter's transplant surgery.

Shella Mikviman has run a bakery off Verree and Red Lion in Northeast Philadelphia for 14 years. It's a few doors down from the 1 Stop Smoke Shop where police say a gunman walked in and tried to rob the place a week ago. Mikviman says she's still worried.

"Very dangerous and like you think about it, but thank God it was okay. Nobody was hurt," she told FOX 29.

Customers and store owners were shaken up by the attempted robbery at gunpoint in broad daylight just before 11 a.m. The robbery victim was still too upset to speak with FOX 29 on camera Thursday but it's not just the gun-toting bandit that has people talking. It's what police say he did during the attempted robbery that surprised people.

"He pauses and he thinks about it and he basically gives the money back and says this isn't enough for my daughter's transplant or something to that effect," Northeast Detectives Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum said.

Investigators say they don't know if the suspect really has a daughter who needs a transplant, but they're hoping someone will recognize the masked gunman.

"We think he might be trying to cover up some tattoos or something, so take a good look at him if you know someone that big with tattoos could it be that person," Lt. Rosenbaum said.

Police say even though the would-be armed robber decided not to take the money, he's still facing charges for attempted robbery, possession of a weapon and other crimes and if he really needs money for his daughter's transplant this isn't the way to get it

If you have any information, please call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to PPD TIP or 773847.