PPD officer hit by car in North Philadelphia

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The Brief A Philadelphia Police officer was injured in a crash in North Philadelphia on Halloween. The officer was hit by a vehicle near the 300 block of East Erie Avenue. The officer is expected to be treated and released from the hospital.



A Philadelphia Police officer was injured after being hit by a car in North Philadelphia on Halloween.

PPD officer hit by vehicle

What we know:

The crash happened around 5 p.m. on Saturday, near the 300 block of East Erie Avenue.

First responders took the injured officer to Temple University Hospital, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Officials said the officer is expected to be treated and released.

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What we don't know:

The Philadelphia Police Department is still investigating the incident. The injured officer was not identified, but PPD said they were assigned to the 24th District.

PPD did not share any information about what might have caused the crash, what the officer was doing at the time of the crash, or details about the vehicle or vehicles involved in the crash.