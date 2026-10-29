Olney 'House of Horrors': Newly unsealed documents detail Raymond Horsch plea deal

The Brief Newly unsealed court documents detail Raymond Horsch's 2012 plea deal with federal prosecutors, which reduced his prison sentence in exchange for information about crimes including child prostitution and drug trafficking. Investigators believe Raymond Horsch and his son Eugene Horsch are responsible for at least seven missing persons cases. Family members of the victims say they are upset to learn how the federal plea deal unfolded and that Horsch only served four and a half years in prison.



Newly unsealed federal court documents show that Raymond Horsch, a key figure in the "House of Horrors" investigation in Olney, avoided a 20-year mandatory minimum prison sentence in 2012 by cooperating with prosecutors, according to documents reviewed by FOX 29.

Police believe Horsch and his son Eugene Horsch are connected to at least seven missing persons cases. Family members of one victim told FOX 29 they are troubled by how the federal government handled Horsch's case and the plea agreement.

What we know:

Federal records show that in 2012, Raymond Horsch was facing two decades in jail after police found a marijuana grow operation, firearms including sawed-off shotguns and ammunition at his Chalfont, Bucks County home, and charged him as a convicted felon in possession of firearms.

Newly unsealed documents reveal Horsch served four and a half years behind bars after cutting a deal with federal prosecutors.

As part of his plea agreement, he provided information about crimes such as child prostitution, cocaine trafficking, drug offenses and fraud, but authorities determined that his information was "truthful and reliable," yet "was not sufficient to permit the prosecution of others."

Investigators now say Horsch and his son Eugene are believed to be behind at least seven missing persons cases.

On video evidence, investigators say Horsch was seen strangling Nicole Fusaro.

Her cousin, Jonathan Halloran-Koren, told FOX 29, "It's troubling — it really is..something that’s making me angry and sad at the same time to know that he could’ve been in jail — he could’ve been serving his time and my cousin could still be alive."

Dig deeper:

According to federal records, Horsch was arrested in 2009 and charged with running a marijuana grow facility out of his home and possessing firearms as a felon.

Court records state that police found Horsch with a total of 455 marijuana plants weighing 89.3 pounds, along with two sawed-off shotguns and an M-1 carbine.

Prosecutors wrote that "the defendants possesses skills and intelligence far beyond those of most defendants who turn to crime." Statute summaries in court filings show Horsch faced a mandatory minimum of 20 years for his charges, but with his cooperation, his sentence was cut to just over four years.

The records show ongoing plea negotiations, and in 2012 he ultimately agreed to provide information on other crimes, as outlined in a detailed cooperation agreement. The government acknowledged that while Horsch's intelligence and skills were notable, his information did not lead to further prosecutions.

Legal debate and federal approach to plea deals

The other side:

Defense attorney and former federal prosecutor, Rocco Cipparone, commented on the process, saying, "That's not uncommon in the federal system...happens a lot but looking back on it prob wasn’t a great result here…while I think the departure was warranted the degree of departure was a little surprising to me...to go from 240 months to 50 some months is really a pretty strong variance — departure — struck me that that was bigger than what we’d see in a case where prosecutable cases were not developed out of his information."

Cipparone also added, "Hindsight is always 20/20 — it's difficult and prob unfair to second guess the prosecutor involved," and continued, "frankly that’s in large measure the way the wheels of justice turn…they build other cases by flipping defendants…"

What we don't know:

While the documents outline Horsch's deal and his minimal sentencing compared to the charges, it remains unclear why no additional prosecutions resulted from his cooperation or what specific information Horsch provided about the missing persons investigators now link to him.