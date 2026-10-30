The Brief Halloween celebrations are in full swing across Philadelphia, including a free candy giveaway at City Hall offering free candy. Area costume shops are bustling with last-minute shoppers. West Philadelphia neighborhoods have turned homes into haunted attractions, using the West Philly Fright Registry to guide visitors to displays.



Halloween festivities have spread across Philadelphia, from free candy being handed out at City Hall to homeowners in West Philadelphia transforming their houses into haunted attractions, according to FOX 29's Chris reporting live from West Philadelphia.

Costume rush and sweet giveaways mark Halloween day

What we know:

Crowds lined up at Philadelphia City Hall for a free Halloween candy giveaway, which required no costume to participate.

"This is great. This is like 20 dollars at least. You know. I'm giving all to my grandson," said Tracy Naulty of Center City.

Costume stores in Center City, such as Spirit Halloween, saw long lines with shoppers picking out outfits just before festivities.

"What are you going to be for Halloween? SpongeBob SquarePants, bro," said one customer.

Parent Teeyrah Thomas from North Philadelphia said, "One wants to be a prisoner, one wants to be a scary clown and the other wants to be Ironman." Another visitor, Tom Scofield from England, said, "We love it. We're very excited to go into the store and spend some money. And get some candy. Get plenty of candy."

West Philadelphia neighborhoods are known for going all out on Halloween, with many homes decorated elaborately with ghosts, skeletons and spiderwebs.

"Ever since we've been here this has been one of the awesome and most sought after time of year," said Nino Bartocci of West Philadelphia.

The West Philly Fright Registry allows people to map out the best-decorated homes in the area, making it easier for those wanting to enjoy the displays.

Community traditions and new experiences

What they're saying:

Children and adults alike shared their favorite parts about Halloween. When asked what is the favorite part, one child replied, "The candy. What's your favorite? Sour Patch Kids."

Some parents focus on making the night special for their kids by picking up different costumes. "You can never have enough candy," said Thomas.

Tom Scofield from England said he was excited to go into the store and get plenty of candy.

Homeowners and community members contribute to the neighborly Halloween atmosphere by decorating and sharing the experience through platforms like the West Philly Fright Registry.

What we don't know:

The exact number of homes participating in the West Philly Fright Registry and the criteria for inclusion have not been specified in the information provided.