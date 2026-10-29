17 Philadelphia schools expected to close in June under district modernization plan

The Brief The Board of Education previously approved a $3 billion plan to modernize nearly 170 schools in Philadelphia, including closing 17 schools in June. Students, teachers and principals are rallying to keep schools open while City Council members call on the mayor to intervene. Many affected students say they still do not know which school they will attend next year.



Seventeen Philadelphia schools are expected to close in June as part of a $3 billion facilities plan to modernize the district over the next ten years, according to the district. Students, teachers, principals and unions are pushing back against the closures, and City Council members are urging Mayor Parker to intervene.

What we know:

Outside the School District of Philadelphia headquarters Thursday, dozens of students, teachers, principals and school staff rallied outside a Board of Education meeting to protest the planned closure of 17 schools. Council members joined the demonstration, pressing Mayor Parker to step in and reconsider the closures.

The Board of Education approved a $3 billion facilities master plan aimed at modernizing nearly 170 schools in Philadelphia across the next decade, according to officials. Within this plan, 17 schools are slated for closure after this school year.

Unions representing principals and teachers were present at the rally, with Dr. Robin Cooper, president of the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators, leading chants to "save our schools." Arthur Steinberg, president of the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers, said, "Fix our buildings. Save our schools. Do not close them."

Philadelphia councilmembers, including Isaiah Thomas and Jamie Gauthier, urged the mayor to get involved.

"We’re asking the Mayor, we’re asking the Mayor, please get involved," said Thomas. Gauthier added, "The public deserves for her to speak on this, the public deserves for her to slow this down."

The Board of Education's president, Reginald Streater, said, "There was a resolution that was passed that directs all next steps to go through the SDP. So, we have taken the football and have given it back to Dr. [Tony] Watlington."

What they're saying:

Superintendent Tony Watlington highlighted four priority schools set to receive $200 million in investments. He said transition team members sent school placement letters to students impacted by the closures, however, many students say they still do not know where they will go to school next year.

"I have to figure out what school I have to go to, and because of the lottery it is not as easy to get into another school," said Aasiyah Rivera, a student at Lankenau High School.

"I am really sad about it because this is my sophomore year then I have to do two more years at a whole different school, I do not know any people there. I do not even know where I am going to go to school at and that is heartbreaking cause I feel like I learned a lot at this school, and I feel like it is really cowardly to close our school," said Ali Martin, also from Lankenau High School.

One speaker at the podium told the crowd, "You’re either going to show up and support these kids and do the right thing or you’re a coward, and I’m sick of it, sick and tired of it," which was met with cheers.

City Council joins calls to halt school closures

Council members are increasing pressure on Mayor Parker to get involved in conversations to reverse school closings. Superintendent Watlington said officials will continue engaging with students and staff affected by these changes.

FOX 29 reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment and will update the story as new information becomes available.

What we don't know:

Many students impacted by the closures say they still do not know which school they will attend next year, despite receiving placement letters, according to Superintendent Watlington and affected students.