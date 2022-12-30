Weather Authority: Rain may impact New Year's Eve plans following clear, mild Friday

Expect a beautiful end to the week across the Delaware Valley before weather conditions take a turn Saturday as we prepare to celebrate the New Year.

After a clear and cold start Friday morning, expect high temperatures to climb into the mid-50s by early in the afternoon.

Saturday is when conditions are expected to change with clouds and mild temperatures forecasted to greet the area after sunrise. The morning will be dry, but as we move into the early afternoon, some showers will begin to move in.

By late afternoon and dinnertime Saturday more showers and potentially heavy rain will move through the area.

The good news is, most of those showers could clear by midnight as New Year’s Eve festivities get underway.

Conditions will begin to clear New Year’s Day and temperatures will once again be mild Sunday. Expect partly cloudy skies and temps in the mid-50s.

The mild temperatures are here to stay into next week with forecasted highs in the 50s and 60s through Thursday.

SEVEN-DAY FORECAST:

FRIDAY: Dry, mild. High: 56

SATURDAY: New Year's Eve. High: 54, Low: 43

SUNDAY: New Year's Day. High: 54, Low: 49

MONDAY: Stays mild. High: 56, Low: 37

TUESDAY: Cloudy, mild. High: 60, Low: 43

WEDNESDAY: Shower chance. High: 66, Low: 55

THURSDAY: A few showers. High: 56, Low: 51

FRIDAY: Windy and cold. High: 46, Low: 38