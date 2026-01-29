Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Warning
from THU 12:56 PM EST until FRI 11:00 AM EST, Carbon County, Monroe County
3
Cold Weather Advisory
from THU 7:00 PM EST until FRI 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
Cold Weather Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Berks County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

Man, 19, gunned down on Philadelphia street by suspected bike thief: police

By
Published  January 29, 2026 11:36am EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old man was gunned down on a Southwest Philadelphia street overnight by a suspected bike theif.
    • After the shooting, police believe the suspect stole another person's e-bike and fled before being captured by police.
    • The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been reported.

PHILADELPHIA - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Southwest Philadelphia by a bicycle thief who fled the scene riding a stolen e-bike.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 66th Street and Dicks Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and brought him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe the suspect stole a bike from a SEPTA bus near 64th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, and opened fire on the victim moments later.

After the shooting, police say the suspect robbed another person of their e-bike and fled before being captured by police at 84th Street and Bartram Avenue.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, is expected to face homicide charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the person who was killed in the shooting.

It's also unknown what sparked the deadly gunfire.

Crime & Public SafetyPhiladelphiaNews