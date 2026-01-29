Man, 19, gunned down on Philadelphia street by suspected bike thief: police

The Brief A 19-year-old man was gunned down on a Southwest Philadelphia street overnight by a suspected bike theif. After the shooting, police believe the suspect stole another person's e-bike and fled before being captured by police. The identities of the suspect and the victim have not been reported.



A 19-year-old man was shot and killed overnight in Southwest Philadelphia by a bicycle thief who fled the scene riding a stolen e-bike.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the area of 66th Street and Dicks Avenue around 10 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and brought him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died.

Investigators believe the suspect stole a bike from a SEPTA bus near 64th Street and Lindbergh Boulevard, and opened fire on the victim moments later.

After the shooting, police say the suspect robbed another person of their e-bike and fled before being captured by police at 84th Street and Bartram Avenue.

The suspect, who has not been identified by police, is expected to face homicide charges.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not identified the person who was killed in the shooting.

It's also unknown what sparked the deadly gunfire.