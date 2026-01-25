Philly snow forecast: How much snow, ice to expect and when it will stop

The Brief Snow is already piling up across the region with precipitation expected to continue into early Monday morning for many. Ice and freezing rain will be a potential threat this afternoon, creating hazardous travel conditions and greater risk for power outages. Snowfall totals will be dependent on how much snow mixes with ice and freezing rain, but more than a foot could fall in parts of the are.



Snow is falling across the region and winter storm warnings are in effect as some parts of the area could see up to a foot or more when all is said and done Sunday evening and early Monday morning.

Those snowfall accumulations could be impacted by some icing that's in the forecast for part of the area later in the day Sunday.

When will the snow stop?

Timeline:

Snow began falling as expected Sunday morning around 3 a.m. in the Philadelphia area. Forecasters say snow, sleet, ice and freezing rain are all expected throughout the day Sunday in most of the area.

Expect precipitation in most areas to continue into Monday morning.

Expect the heaviest snow to fall during daytime hours on Sunday with snowfall accumulations possibly piling up about an inch or more per hour.

By later Sunday afternoon, many will be turning their attention to potential freezing rain and icing. With that will come even more dangerous road conditions and the potential for power outages.

How much will it snow?

What we know:

Despite the late-day ice potential, widespread snow and sleet accumulations are still expected to reach several inches, if not a foot or more.

Southern New Jersey and Delaware can expect 4-8 inches of snow with more mixed precipitation expected there later in the day.

The I-95 corridor up through southeastern Pennsylvania, northern Delaware and New Jersey are looking at the possibility of 8-12 inches of snow.

Areas to the north and west of the city and I-95 corridor could reach 12-18 inches.

As for ice accumulations, there is potential for .1-.25 inches of ice accumulations across the I-95 corridor.

How you can stay up to date about the weekend weather

Bitter cold temperatures

Dig deeper:

Along with the snow, forecasters are warning of bitterly cold temperatures with an added wind chill that will make it feel even colder.

Temperatures on Saturday and Sunday in the Philadelphia area are expected to barely crack 20 degrees, with overnight lows in the teens.