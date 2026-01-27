South Philly woman says fiancé killed in ambush attack during trip to Puerto Rico

The Brief Kelly Crispin says she and her fiancé, Omar Padilla, were shot during an ambush attack in Puerto Rico. Kelly said the attack happened after Omar made a wrong turn after visiting friends on Jan. 3. Omar died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Kelly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.



A South Philadelphia woman says her fiancé was killed when the couple was the target of an ambush shooting in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

What we know:

Kelly Crispin said she and her fiancé Omar Padilla took a wrong turn after visiting friends during a trip to Puerto Rico on Jan. 3.

Kelly claims that over a dozen men armed with AR-style weapons rushed their car and opened fire when Omar tried to drive away.

Omar, a PhD student at Cornell, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died from a stroke caused by the bullet fragment.

Kelly was shot in the hand, shoulder, and suffered a graze wound to the back of her head.

What they're saying:

Kelly is sharing her story and demanding justice amid concerns over the unfolding investigation in San Juan.

"There's no media coverage, there's no pressure on the police to solve this case," Kelly told FOX 29 News.

FOX 29 News spoke to detectives in Puerto Rico who said they are continuing to investigate the case.

"No one knows that this very smart, young Puerto Rican man was murdered, no one knows that a tourist down there was shot multiple times," she continued.