Expand / Collapse search
Cold Weather Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 10:00 AM EST, Lebanon County, Lancaster County, Schuylkill County
2
Cold Weather Advisory
until WED 10:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Western Chester County, Lehigh County, Philadelphia County, Northampton County, Lower Bucks County, Western Montgomery County, Eastern Montgomery County, Carbon County, Berks County, Monroe County, Eastern Chester County, Upper Bucks County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Hunterdon County, Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Somerset County, Warren County, Cape May County, Camden County, Southeastern Burlington County, Mercer County, Salem County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Northwestern Burlington County, Coastal Atlantic County, Gloucester County, Inland Sussex County, Kent County, Delaware Beaches County, New Castle County

South Philly woman says fiancé killed in ambush attack during trip to Puerto Rico

By
Published  January 27, 2026 7:38am EST
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Philadelphia woman, fiance shot in Puerto Rico

Philadelphia woman, fiance shot in Puerto Rico

A South Philadelphia woman says her fiancé was killed when the couple was the target of an ambush shooting in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

The Brief

    • Kelly Crispin says she and her fiancé, Omar Padilla, were shot during an ambush attack in Puerto Rico.
    • Kelly said the attack happened after Omar made a wrong turn after visiting friends on Jan. 3.
    • Omar died from a gunshot wound to the head, and Kelly suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

PHILADELPHIA - A South Philadelphia woman says her fiancé was killed when the couple was the target of an ambush shooting in Puerto Rico earlier this month.

What we know:

Kelly Crispin said she and her fiancé Omar Padilla took a wrong turn after visiting friends during a trip to Puerto Rico on Jan. 3.

Kelly claims that over a dozen men armed with AR-style weapons rushed their car and opened fire when Omar tried to drive away.

Omar, a PhD student at Cornell, suffered a gunshot wound to the head and later died from a stroke caused by the bullet fragment. 

Kelly was shot in the hand, shoulder, and suffered a graze wound to the back of her head.

What they're saying:

Kelly is sharing her story and demanding justice amid concerns over the unfolding investigation in San Juan.

"There's no media coverage, there's no pressure on the police to solve this case," Kelly told FOX 29 News.

FOX 29 News spoke to detectives in Puerto Rico who said they are continuing to investigate the case.

"No one knows that this very smart, young Puerto Rican man was murdered, no one knows that a tourist down there was shot multiple times," she continued.

Crime & Public SafetyPuerto RicoNews