Raymond Horsch allegedly exchanged drugs, money to film remains at Philly crematorium: report

The Brief The Philadelphia Inquirer reports Raymond "R.C." Horsch allegedly exchanged drugs and money for access to a crematorium in Kensington. The report says that Horsch allegedly made the trade in order to record and take photos of remains. The crematorium was shut down in 2007 after state investigators charged the business owners for allegedly selling body parts on the black market.



Raymond "R.C." Horsch, the late father of Eugene Horsch and the focus of a disturbing investigation into at least seven missing women, reportedly exchanged drugs and money to receive access to a now-shuttered Philadelphia crematorium.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports through sources that Horsch allegedly gave a crematorium employee drugs and money in exchange for taking pictures and filming people's remains.

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The former Kensington crematorium was shut down in 2007 when state authorities charged the business over allegations that the owners were selling body parts on the black market.

The backstory:

Raymond "R.C." Horsch, a pornographer who police say created violent snuff films and penned disturbing writings, is the focal point of an investigation that began with the arrest of his son, Eugene Horsch, on drugs and weapons charges in Center City last June.

The arrest lead police to Horsch's home on Chew Avenue in Olney where he lived with his father, who died in 2025. There, investigators found an avalanche of disturbing evidence, including one million pieces of digital evidence that police have since linked to at least seven missing – and possibly deceased – women.

While cremated remains were found inside the home, police have not found any bodies and Eugene Horsch has not been charged in any missing persons investigation. Still, the eerie investigation has uncovered disturbing remnants of Raymond Horsch's nefarious past that police are carefully trying to piece together.