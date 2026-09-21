Daylight saving time 2026: Will our clocks still 'fall back' this year?

The Brief The U.S. House passed the Sunshine Protection Act to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, receiving strong public backing from Trump. Some sleep specialists and medical organizations oppose the bill, arguing that permanent standard time better aligns with our circadian rhythms The bill must pass the Senate and be signed into law by November 1, 2026, to stop Americans from setting their clocks back this fall.



For decades, some Americans have objected to the twice-yearly ritual of changing our clocks: losing an hour of sleep in the spring and plunging into early darkness in the fall.

As we approach our next scheduled time change, the push to "lock the clock" is making headlines once again. Thanks to recent legislative efforts in the House and support from the White House, the conversation about ending our biannual time jumps is gaining momentum, even if the finish line remains uncertain.

Here is exactly where the legislation stands in 2026, and what has to happen before we stop changing our clocks for good.

Sunshine Protection Act

What we know:

The legislation at the center of this debate is the Sunshine Protection Act, which proposes repealing the temporary daylight saving period and making daylight saving time the permanent, year-round standard.

On July 14, 2026, the US House of Representatives successfully passed the bill, with lawmakers arguing that halting the clock changes would reduce schedule disruptions and provide Americans with more evening daylight throughout the year.

Under this law, states that already observe permanent standard time, like Hawaii and most of Arizona, would not be forced to switch. Currently, 19 states have approved legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent, pending approval from Congress.

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Presidential backing

What they're saying:

A major catalyst for the bill's momentum in the House is the support of President Donald Trump [cite: 1.1.1].

Following the bill's advancement, Trump took to Truth Social, writing that changing clocks forces cities and states to spend millions of dollars every year [cite: 1.1.3].

"We are going with the far more popular alternative, Saving Daylight, which gives you a longer, brighter Day," the president stated. "I am going to work very hard to see The Sunshine Protection Act signed into Law."

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Medical backlash

The other side:

Some sleep specialists and medical professionals argue that if we are going to stop changing the clocks, we should adopt permanent standard time, not permanent daylight saving time.

Organizations like the American Academy of Sleep Medicine argue that permanent DST will force millions of Americans, especially children and teenagers, to wake up and commute in pitch darkness during the winter.

"The scientific evidence consistently shows that permanent standard time better aligns with our natural circadian rhythms, supports healthier sleep, and promotes improved daytime functioning," Dr. Jennifer L. Martin, a spokesperson for the AASM, stated in a recent report.

Will clocks ‘fall back’ this year?

What's next:

Currently, the Sunshine Protection Act sits in the Senate. Following its passage in the House on July 14, the bill was sent to the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. The committee has not yet brought the bill to a vote [cite: 1.1.4].

In order to become law and stop the upcoming time change, the Senate must pass the bill and Trump must sign it before November 1, 2026. If the Senate delays or fails to act, Americans will once again set their clocks back by one hour.