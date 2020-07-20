'Really big fire' burns into the night at Salem County chicken farm

article

Fire crews are battling a huge fire in Salem County, N.J.

N.J. State Police are calling it, “A really big fire.”

The fire is burning in Pilesgrove, on Cemetery Road.

Firefighters were called to the chicken farm a little after 8:30 p.m.

They arrived to find huge flames showing through the roof of a building on the property.

Nearly every fire department in Salem is on the scene, working to extinguish the blaze.

There is no word on injuries.

