Red October: Fans explode with excitment as Phillies take game 1 over Atlanta Braves in NLDS

Phillies fans going into the NLDS series against the Atlanta Braves know it may not be an easy win, but are confident the team will bring it home.

"It’s gonna be a dog fight. It’s gonna be a slug fest," Thomas Pistorius said.

"It will be a close series. The Braves are a good team. I think we’re hot. If they gotta come back to Citizens Bank Park, I think it’s going to be a tough ask for the Braves to win the series," Becca McDermott stated.

While there were some empty seats at Truist Park, in Atlanta, there certainly weren’t any at watch parties yards away from the ballpark in South Philly.

RELATED COVERAGE: Harper homers, Phillies shut down slugging Braves 3-0 in Game 1 of NLDS

"Because it’s Philly, baby!" exclaimed Grace Beveridge.

For fans watching the game, the excitement was high, but so was the anxiety.

"I feel like I’m playing in the game, a little bit. The Braves are scared of us. No one wants to come to Philly," Pistorius remarked.

The city takes Red October very seriously and just going to the playoffs isn’t enough for fans.

"I want to go all the way! Let’s go!" exclaimed fan Mary Lilly.

Some fans are already even making their World Series plans.

"And, if they do go all the way to the World Series, what are you going to do? Are you going to party?" asked FOX 29’s Cheyenne Corin.

"I’m going to party with my dog!" fan Samantha answered. "Go Phillies!"