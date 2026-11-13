Repairs underway after water main bursts in Mayfair impacting dozens of properties

The Brief A leak in an 8-inch water main caused a Mayfair street to flood on Friday morning. The Philadelphia Water Department says 60 properties are currently without water service. The department expects repairs to the main to be completed on Friday.



Repairs are underway after a massive water main break flooded streets in Philadelphia's Mayfair neighborhood on Friday morning.

What we know:

The Philadelphia Water Department says a leak in an 8-inch water main caused water to flood parts of Elbridge Street on Friday.

SkyFOX footage showed water bubbling to the surface about halfway down Elbridge Street, down to nearby Horrocks Street.

A spokesperson said water in the area was turned off, impacting about 60 properties.

"We are working to restore water service as quickly as possible and expect to complete the repair later today," the spokesperson said.

What we don't know:

An exact timetable for the repair has not been shared by the water department, but service is expected to return sometime Friday.